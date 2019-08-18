Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 20.6% respectively. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats INmune Bio Inc.