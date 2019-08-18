Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us INmune Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 20.6% respectively. Insiders owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats INmune Bio Inc.
