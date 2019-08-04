Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.50 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s average price target is $71.25, while its potential upside is 53.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 67.8% respectively. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.