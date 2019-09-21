Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.79 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of INmune Bio Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 100.35% for INmune Bio Inc. with average target price of $11.5. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 299.24% and its average target price is $21. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.