Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|9.79
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of INmune Bio Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 100.35% for INmune Bio Inc. with average target price of $11.5. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 299.24% and its average target price is $21. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than INmune Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
