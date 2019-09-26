Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Since INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.31% and an $11.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 188.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.