Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 21%. Insiders owned roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -20.9% weaker performance.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.