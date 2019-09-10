Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.24
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Liquidity
INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given INmune Bio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 81.39%. Competitively the average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 97.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats INmune Bio Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.