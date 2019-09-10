Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

This is a contrast between INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.24 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given INmune Bio Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 81.39%. Competitively the average target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 97.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats INmune Bio Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.