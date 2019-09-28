Reviewing Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)’s and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s results

Since Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion Incorporated 79 6.37 66.14M 5.77 13.39 Kellogg Company 63 22.29 273.02M 3.35 17.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ingredion Incorporated and Kellogg Company. Kellogg Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ingredion Incorporated. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ingredion Incorporated’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kellogg Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion Incorporated 84,104,781.28% 15.2% 7% Kellogg Company 431,106,900.36% 42.6% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta indicates that Ingredion Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Kellogg Company’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ingredion Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Kellogg Company which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Ingredion Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kellogg Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ingredion Incorporated and Kellogg Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Kellogg Company 1 1 4 2.67

Ingredion Incorporated’s average price target is $81, while its potential upside is 0.63%. Competitively Kellogg Company has a consensus price target of $64.33, with potential upside of 0.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ingredion Incorporated is looking more favorable than Kellogg Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.8% of Ingredion Incorporated shares and 90.8% of Kellogg Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Kellogg Company has 18.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingredion Incorporated -1.63% -5.24% -16.16% -22.05% -22.43% -15.44% Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12%

For the past year Ingredion Incorporated had bearish trend while Kellogg Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Kellogg Company beats Ingredion Incorporated on 9 of the 15 factors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.