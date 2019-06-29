Reviewing Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Ingredion Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.78% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.42% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ingredion Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion Incorporated 0.00% 15.20% 7.00% Industry Average 16.77% 32.28% 7.81%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ingredion Incorporated and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion Incorporated N/A 90 14.63 Industry Average 269.99M 1.61B 21.32

Ingredion Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ingredion Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 2.50 2.00 2.66

Ingredion Incorporated currently has an average price target of $113, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. The rivals have a potential upside of 3.14%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Ingredion Incorporated’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ingredion Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingredion Incorporated 0.5% -10.11% -9.28% -19.38% -24.14% -7.6% Industry Average 4.96% 7.87% 15.94% 10.35% 26.84% 25.83%

For the past year Ingredion Incorporated has -7.60% weaker performance while Ingredion Incorporated’s competitors have 25.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ingredion Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Ingredion Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. Ingredion Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingredion Incorporated’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ingredion Incorporated is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.72. Competitively, Ingredion Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 0.73 which is 26.95% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ingredion Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ingredion Incorporated’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ingredion Incorporated.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.