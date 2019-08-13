Reviewing Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA)’s and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s results

We are contrasting Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Grocery Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets Incorporated 30 0.16 N/A 3.43 9.18 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 24 0.00 N/A 1.02 23.81

Table 1 highlights Ingles Markets Incorporated and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ingles Markets Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets Incorporated 0.00% 13.3% 4.4% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0.00% 10.7% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ingles Markets Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Competitively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ingles Markets Incorporated are 1.9 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Ingles Markets Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Ingles Markets Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Ingles Markets Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.4% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingles Markets Incorporated 1.75% 0.45% 15.57% 13.12% 6.89% 15.65% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 4.15% -0.09% 1.24% -7.27% 11.43% 18.44%

For the past year Ingles Markets Incorporated has weaker performance than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Summary

Ingles Markets Incorporated beats Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 24, 2016, it operated 192 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 9 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 99 in-store pharmacies and 93 fuel centers. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.