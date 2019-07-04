Reviewing Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)’s and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s results

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 99 3.54 N/A 3.74 24.69 W. R. Grace & Co. 73 2.70 N/A 1.87 39.28

In table 1 we can see Ingevity Corporation and W. R. Grace & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. W. R. Grace & Co. has lower revenue and earnings than Ingevity Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ingevity Corporation is presently more affordable than W. R. Grace & Co., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 47.4% 10.7% W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 47.9% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingevity Corporation are 2.3 and 1.1. Competitively, W. R. Grace & Co. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ingevity Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and W. R. Grace & Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00

Ingevity Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.85% and an $120 average price target. Meanwhile, W. R. Grace & Co.’s average price target is $95, while its potential upside is 19.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that W. R. Grace & Co. looks more robust than Ingevity Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of Ingevity Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of W. R. Grace & Co. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -7.87% -18.09% -4.84% -6.31% 15.85% 10.3% W. R. Grace & Co. -1.91% -4.81% -2.57% 13.93% 1.48% 13.3%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation was less bullish than W. R. Grace & Co.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats W. R. Grace & Co. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.