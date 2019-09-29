Reviewing Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)’s and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s results

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity Corporation 81 1.37 41.70M 3.99 24.70 PPG Industries Inc. 114 2.10 235.78M 4.97 23.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PPG Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ingevity Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Ingevity Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PPG Industries Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity Corporation 51,392,654.67% 49.8% 11.2% PPG Industries Inc. 207,242,682.61% 24.6% 7.1%

Liquidity

Ingevity Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PPG Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Ingevity Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PPG Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ingevity Corporation and PPG Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 PPG Industries Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ingevity Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 34.76% and an $114.6 average target price. On the other hand, PPG Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 4.25% and its average target price is $123.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ingevity Corporation seems more appealing than PPG Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ingevity Corporation and PPG Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.2% and 82%. Ingevity Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PPG Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74% PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83%

For the past year Ingevity Corporation was more bullish than PPG Industries Inc.

Summary

PPG Industries Inc. beats Ingevity Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.