Reviewing Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)’s and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)’s results

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 117 1.77 N/A 5.72 21.63 Tennant Company 64 1.11 N/A 1.93 39.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Tennant Company. Tennant Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ingersoll-Rand Plc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Tennant Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tennant Company’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Tennant Company is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Tennant Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Tennant Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78 Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a consensus price target of $133.67, and a 10.39% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Tennant Company are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 92.1% respectively. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Tennant Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Tennant Company.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tennant Company.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.