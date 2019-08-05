Reviewing Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)’s and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s results

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 114 1.78 N/A 5.72 21.63 NF Energy Saving Corporation 5 2.61 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Ingersoll-Rand Plc and NF Energy Saving Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ingersoll-Rand Plc and NF Energy Saving Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 198.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ingersoll-Rand Plc and NF Energy Saving Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78 NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s upside potential currently stands at 13.03% and an $133.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ingersoll-Rand Plc and NF Energy Saving Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 1.5%. 0.4% are Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.