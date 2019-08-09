Reviewing Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)’s and Its Rivals results

As Diversified Machinery company, Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has 83.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ingersoll-Rand Plc has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.20% 7.60% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc N/A 115 21.63 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

Ingersoll-Rand Plc presently has an average price target of $133.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. The potential upside of the rivals is 66.89%. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ingersoll-Rand Plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand Plc are 1.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Risk & Volatility

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ingersoll-Rand Plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.