Reviewing Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

We are contrasting Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand Plc 116 1.78 N/A 5.72 21.63 Colfax Corporation 27 0.75 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Colfax Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Colfax Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Colfax Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 7 2.78 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has an average price target of $133.67, and a 13.39% upside potential. On the other hand, Colfax Corporation’s potential upside is 26.99% and its consensus price target is $33.5. The results provided earlier shows that Colfax Corporation appears more favorable than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 19.87% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares. Comparatively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.35% -3.16% 1.32% 22.98% 27.2% 35.55% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Ingersoll-Rand Plc has stronger performance than Colfax Corporation

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats on 10 of the 12 factors Colfax Corporation.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.