Reviewing InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 4 1.23 N/A -0.11 0.00 Hologic Inc. 46 4.05 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Liquidity

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Hologic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Hologic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 3.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Hologic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.8% and 99.1%. 1.1% are InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Hologic Inc. beats InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.