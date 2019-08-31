Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.50 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 demonstrates Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 42.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. has 87.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.