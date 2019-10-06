Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 -0.99 10.44M -2.43 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 248,855,835.24% 34.1% -10.7% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 288,524,590.16% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 0.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.