Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s results

Both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 155.23

Table 1 highlights Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.4% and 67.93% respectively. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.59% 0.1% 2.44% 4.45% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.