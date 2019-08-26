Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has 1.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.