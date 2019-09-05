Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

Both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has 1.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.