Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -2.43 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 2.45% stronger performance.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.