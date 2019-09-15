Reviewing Infosys Limited (INFY)’s and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s results

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys Limited 11 4.03 N/A 0.51 22.07 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 66 2.16 N/A 3.47 18.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Infosys Limited and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Infosys Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Infosys Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13%

Volatility & Risk

Infosys Limited has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Infosys Limited and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14

Competitively Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has an average target price of $71.88, with potential upside of 11.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Infosys Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% are Infosys Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61%

For the past year Infosys Limited was more bullish than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats Infosys Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.