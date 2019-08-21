Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s results

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given InflaRx N.V. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 111.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 18.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Vital Therapies Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.