Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.54 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.31% and an $6 average price target. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 940.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than InflaRx N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 26.3% respectively. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was less bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.