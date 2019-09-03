Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 34045.50 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and ObsEva SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 111.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats ObsEva SA.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.