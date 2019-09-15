Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 23 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.10 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 18.1. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has an average price target of $6, and a 98.68% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 86.6% respectively. Competitively, 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.