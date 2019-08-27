Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

Since InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 48.14 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 123.88% at a $6 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.