Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 27 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 33.23 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InflaRx N.V. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.1. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s average price target while its potential upside is 134.38%. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -15.20% and its average price target is $13. Based on the results shown earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 41.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.