Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.80 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 89.87%. Competitively the average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 104.99% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 90% respectively. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has 14.38% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.