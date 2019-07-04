Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InflaRx N.V. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx N.V. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 79.10% upside potential and an average price target of $6. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 94.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 51.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has weaker performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.