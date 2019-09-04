Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.39 N/A -4.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 112.77%. On the other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 41.13% and its average target price is $3.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.