Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.18 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 117.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 0.72%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.