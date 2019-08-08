Reviewing InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.18
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 117.39%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
InflaRx N.V. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 0.72%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
