Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

Since Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.70 N/A -0.28 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 21.56% and its average target price is $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 9 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.