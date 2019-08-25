Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.70
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 2.82%. Insiders held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.