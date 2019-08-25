Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.70 N/A -0.28 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 2.82%. Insiders held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.