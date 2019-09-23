Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.72 N/A -0.28 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 157.60 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 72.4%. Insiders held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.