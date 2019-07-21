Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.77 N/A -0.28 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.75 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 115.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.95 beta and it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -5.17% and its average target price is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55% and 57.3% respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.86%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.