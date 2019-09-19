Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.72 N/A -0.28 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.