Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.21 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 28.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.