Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival MediciNova Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 114.63% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55% and 21.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.2% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.