Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,274,611,398.96% -31.5% -24.7% Genfit SA 166,250,742.72% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 291.00% and its average price target is $56.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Genfit SA beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.