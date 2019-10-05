Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|-0.02
|37.92M
|-0.28
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|17
|0.00
|27.98M
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,274,611,398.96%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|Genfit SA
|166,250,742.72%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 291.00% and its average price target is $56.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Genfit SA beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.