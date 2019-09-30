Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,186,554,621.85% -31.5% -24.7% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 149,703,557.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 261.45% and its consensus price target is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 0%. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.