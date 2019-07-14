Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.24 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 55.9%. 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.