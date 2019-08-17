Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Since Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.83 N/A -0.28 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 201.08 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.