Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Since Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.83
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|201.08
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
