Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.65 N/A -0.28 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.83 N/A -1.91 0.00

Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta means Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.