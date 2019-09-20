Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.70 N/A -0.28 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.48 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $270, while its potential upside is 36.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 95.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.