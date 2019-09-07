Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.58 N/A -0.28 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 119.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.