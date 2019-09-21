Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.76 N/A -0.28 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta indicates that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.