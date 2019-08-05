Reviewing Infinera Corporation (INFN)’s and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s results

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.61 N/A -1.81 0.00 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.21 N/A 0.22 66.61

Table 1 demonstrates Infinera Corporation and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Infinera Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Infinera Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated's Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Infinera Corporation and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Infinera Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 83.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Infinera Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has 23.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Infinera Corporation had bearish trend while TESSCO Technologies Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infinera Corporation.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.