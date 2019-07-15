Reviewing Infinera Corporation (INFN)’s and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH)’s results

This is a contrast between Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.49 N/A -1.81 0.00 Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.41 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinera Corporation and Quarterhill Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Infinera Corporation and Quarterhill Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Infinera Corporation and Quarterhill Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 130.77% for Infinera Corporation with consensus price target of $6.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of Infinera Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Infinera Corporation shares. Comparatively, Quarterhill Inc. has 2.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8% Quarterhill Inc. 0% -1.82% 9.26% -10.74% -22.3% 9.38%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has -19.8% weaker performance while Quarterhill Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Quarterhill Inc. beats Infinera Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.